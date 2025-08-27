In an era of global competition, the U.S. Air Force relies on large-scale exercises like Mobility Guardian to prepare for tomorrow’s challenges. But how do we know if those exercises are working? In this video, we hear from Capt. Bryan Spears and Mr. Allen Moore—two experts leading the assessment process—on how the Air Force evaluates its performance, captures lessons learned, and turns insights into real-world improvements. From analyzing readiness to identifying gaps, this is a behind-the-scenes look at how the Department of the Air Force ensures every exercise builds a stronger, more capable force.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 15:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975291
|VIRIN:
|250803-D-WH816-7679
|Filename:
|DOD_111261097
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lessons Learned: How the Air Force Improves Through Exercises, by Delano Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.