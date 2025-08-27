Lessons Learned: How the Air Force Improves Through Exercises

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975286" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In an era of global competition, the U.S. Air Force relies on large-scale exercises like Mobility Guardian to prepare for tomorrow’s challenges. But how do we know if those exercises are working? In this video, we hear from Capt. Bryan Spears and Mr. Allen Moore—two experts leading the assessment process—on how the Air Force evaluates its performance, captures lessons learned, and turns insights into real-world improvements. From analyzing readiness to identifying gaps, this is a behind-the-scenes look at how the Department of the Air Force ensures every exercise builds a stronger, more capable force.