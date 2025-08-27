Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lessons Learned: How the Air Force Improves Through Exercises

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Video by Delano Scott 

    Airman Magazine   

    In an era of global competition, the U.S. Air Force relies on large-scale exercises like Mobility Guardian to prepare for tomorrow’s challenges. But how do we know if those exercises are working? In this video, we hear from Capt. Bryan Spears and Mr. Allen Moore—two experts leading the assessment process—on how the Air Force evaluates its performance, captures lessons learned, and turns insights into real-world improvements. From analyzing readiness to identifying gaps, this is a behind-the-scenes look at how the Department of the Air Force ensures every exercise builds a stronger, more capable force.

    Location: US

