    2025 MDW Best Squad Competition

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Abigail Chipps, Sgt. Christopher Grey, Spc. Brandon Perry and Sgt. Nathan Winter

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    The 2025 U.S. Army Military District of Washington (MDW) Best Squad Competition was held Aug. 3-8, and it included four days of various challenges at Ft. A.P. Hill, Virginia, followed by a knowledge board at Ft. McNair, Washington, D.C. There were four competing squads, and the five-member team from 704th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) was ultimately named "best squad" during an awards ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Aug. 8.

    Video production by Spc. Brandon Perry, Sgt. Christopher Grey, and Sgt. Nathan Winter. Open captioning and video editing by Abigail Chipps.

    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, 2025 MDW Best Squad Competition, by Abigail Chipps, SGT Christopher Grey, SPC Brandon Perry and SGT Nathan Winter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Intelligence and Security Command
    BSC2025
    Army
    MDW Best Squad Competition

