2025 MDW Best Squad Competition

The 2025 U.S. Army Military District of Washington (MDW) Best Squad Competition was held Aug. 3-8, and it included four days of various challenges at Ft. A.P. Hill, Virginia, followed by a knowledge board at Ft. McNair, Washington, D.C. There were four competing squads, and the five-member team from 704th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) was ultimately named "best squad" during an awards ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Aug. 8.
Video production by Spc. Brandon Perry, Sgt. Christopher Grey, and Sgt. Nathan Winter. Open captioning and video editing by Abigail Chipps.
