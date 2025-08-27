Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hopi Waters for Life

    WILLIAMS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    For many living beings in the arid Southwest, water is sacred, water is life. Recently the Hopi Tribe, cultural resource advisors, and the Forest Service came together to restore an ancient spring. (USDA Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)

    Location: WILLIAMS, ARIZONA, US

    Water Quality
    tribal culture
    land mangement
    Hopi Tribe
    tribe

