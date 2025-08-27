Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon AFB ISR mission

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    A video highlights intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2025. The Steadfast Line’s ISR capabilities provide critical, real-time data that supports decision-making, targeting, and strike coordination to execute special operations missions across the globe through both aircraft platforms and specially trained personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975254
    VIRIN: 250718-F-NB682-1001
    PIN: 250718
    Filename: DOD_111260467
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

