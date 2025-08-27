A video highlights intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2025. The Steadfast Line’s ISR capabilities provide critical, real-time data that supports decision-making, targeting, and strike coordination to execute special operations missions across the globe through both aircraft platforms and specially trained personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 12:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975254
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-NB682-1001
|PIN:
|250718
|Filename:
|DOD_111260467
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Cannon AFB ISR mission, by SrA Corinna Morlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
