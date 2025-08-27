Preparing Airmen for War: The Air Force Wargaming Institute (16x9)

As the Air Force kicks off its department-level exercise series, the professionals at the Air Force Wargaming Institute are preparing Airmen and Guardians before they ever step foot out the door through wargames and tabletop exercises.
"Wargames allow Airmen to learn the good decisions from the bad in a 0-G environment," said Lisle Babcock, Air Force Wargaming Institute Director. "If we can't get it done in a safe environment, how are we ever going to go out there and do it in a war?"
The DLE series is designed to train Airmen and Guardians to work together as one force, rather than as individual commands or units. (U.S. Air Force video by Tyler Prince.)
