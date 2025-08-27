AH: Morning Quarters: August 28th

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250828-N-PA815-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Aug. 28, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss how HSC-14 enhances search and rescue, how in Chesapeake, Virginia, more than 180 sailors volunteered across 39 public schools for the annual “servicing our schools day.”, and at naval undersea warfare center division Newport in Rhode Island, 50 students participated in a summer stem program designed to inspire future careers in science and engineering. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Van Amburg)