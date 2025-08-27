Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AH: Morning Quarters: August 28th

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant and Petty Officer 2nd Class jacob van amburg

    All Hands Magazine

    250828-N-PA815-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Aug. 28, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss how HSC-14 enhances search and rescue, how in Chesapeake, Virginia, more than 180 sailors volunteered across 39 public schools for the annual “servicing our schools day.”, and at naval undersea warfare center division Newport in Rhode Island, 50 students participated in a summer stem program designed to inspire future careers in science and engineering. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Van Amburg)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 13:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division
    servicing our schools day

