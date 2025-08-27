250828-N-PA815-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Aug. 28, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss how HSC-14 enhances search and rescue, how in Chesapeake, Virginia, more than 180 sailors volunteered across 39 public schools for the annual “servicing our schools day.”, and at naval undersea warfare center division Newport in Rhode Island, 50 students participated in a summer stem program designed to inspire future careers in science and engineering. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Van Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 13:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|975242
|VIRIN:
|250827-N-PA815-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111260274
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AH: Morning Quarters: August 28th, by PO2 Jaimar Carson Bondurant and PO2 jacob van amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
