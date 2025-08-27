Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay safe around the water this Labor Day weekend!

    CELINA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    A friendly message from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Desmaray Brown!

    - Swim in designated areas,
    - Keep a close eye on your kids,
    - Do not mix alcohol and boating
    - Cliff jumping is dangerous— please be safe
    - Life jackets save lives (yes, even for strong swimmers!)

    Have fun, stay alert, and get home safe this Labor Day!

    #StayWaterSafe #LakeSafety #CorpsLakes #LaborDayWeekend #watersafety #USACE

    Water Safety, Boating Safety, Corps Lakes, USACE, Life Jackets, Swimming

