A friendly message from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Desmaray Brown!
- Swim in designated areas,
- Keep a close eye on your kids,
- Do not mix alcohol and boating
- Cliff jumping is dangerous— please be safe
- Life jackets save lives (yes, even for strong swimmers!)
Have fun, stay alert, and get home safe this Labor Day!
#StayWaterSafe #LakeSafety #CorpsLakes #LaborDayWeekend #watersafety #USACE
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 10:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|975235
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-LQ420-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_111259987
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CELINA, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stay safe around the water this Labor Day weekend!, by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
