Stay safe around the water this Labor Day weekend!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975235" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A friendly message from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Desmaray Brown!



- Swim in designated areas,

- Keep a close eye on your kids,

- Do not mix alcohol and boating

- Cliff jumping is dangerous— please be safe

- Life jackets save lives (yes, even for strong swimmers!)



Have fun, stay alert, and get home safe this Labor Day!



#StayWaterSafe #LakeSafety #CorpsLakes #LaborDayWeekend #watersafety #USACE