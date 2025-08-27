AFN Europe Report - August 29, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975220" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) hosted its Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participated in the 13th annual Tiger Run in Orzysz, Poland.



(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)