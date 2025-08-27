AFN Europe Report - August 29, 2025

In this AFN Europe Report:
U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) hosted its Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.
U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participated in the 13th annual Tiger Run in Orzysz, Poland.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)
