    AFN Europe Report - August 29, 2025

    GERMANY

    08.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) hosted its Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participated in the 13th annual Tiger Run in Orzysz, Poland.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)

    This work, AFN Europe Report - August 29, 2025, by SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    Best Squad
    USAREUR-AF
    Tiger Run
    USAV Broad Run (LCU-2007)
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

