    Multinational partners perform airborne jump in Super Garuda Shield 25

    INDONESIA

    08.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division, Tentara Nasional Indonesia and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, jumped into Bintang drop zone in Baturaja, Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 25, Aug. 27, 2025. The successful airborne exercise reinforced combined planning efforts and standard operating procedures, and military-to-military relationships. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez and Spc. Justin Yarborough)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 06:16
    Location: ID

    TAGS

    FreeandOpenIndoPacfic
    SuperGarudaShield
    Indonesia
    partnership
    Airborne
    SuperGarudaShield25

