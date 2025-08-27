Multinational partners perform airborne jump in Super Garuda Shield 25

U.S. Army 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division, Tentara Nasional Indonesia and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, jumped into Bintang drop zone in Baturaja, Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 25, Aug. 27, 2025. The successful airborne exercise reinforced combined planning efforts and standard operating procedures, and military-to-military relationships. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez and Spc. Justin Yarborough)
