    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Wet Gap Crossing B-Roll

    ROC511KSP, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division perform a combined wet-gap crossing training event as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield near Yeoju, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 05:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975210
    VIRIN: 250827-A-BB082-7212
    Filename: DOD_111259352
    Length: 00:08:13
    Location: ROC511KSP, KR

    TAGS

    UFS25, 2ID, USARPAC, USFK, U.S. Army, fight tonight

