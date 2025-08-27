U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Brutal Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team and Republic of Korea Army soldiers, conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain and Counter Weapons Mass Destruction training during Ulchi Freedom Shield, at the Urban and Counter Weapons Mass Destruction Operation Training Center in South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025.
Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Christal Lotarev)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975205
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-GO096-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111259297
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|INCHEON, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Military Operations on Urban Terrain and Counter Weapons Mass Destruction Training, by PFC Christal Lotarev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.