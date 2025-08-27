Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Military Operations on Urban Terrain and Counter Weapons Mass Destruction Training

    INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2025

    Video by Pfc. Christal Lotarev 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Brutal Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team and Republic of Korea Army soldiers, conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain and Counter Weapons Mass Destruction training during Ulchi Freedom Shield, at the Urban and Counter Weapons Mass Destruction Operation Training Center in South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025.

    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Christal Lotarev)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 04:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975205
    VIRIN: 250827-A-GO096-1001
    Filename: DOD_111259297
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: INCHEON, KR

    This work, Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Military Operations on Urban Terrain and Counter Weapons Mass Destruction Training, by PFC Christal Lotarev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment training
    training
    Training & Combat Readiness
    UFS25

