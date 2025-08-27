Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: 55th Combat Engineer Company Squad Live Fire Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mebea Demelash 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 55th Combat Engineer Company - Armored, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct dismounting support by fire in conjunction with a live fire exercise during Ulchi Freedom Shield at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea, Aug. 26, 2025.

    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 04:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975204
    VIRIN: 250826-A-ZL252-1001
    Filename: DOD_111259281
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    2ID
    USFK
    12B
    indo-pacific
    2ID/RUCD
    LiveFireExercise
    Training
    U.S. Army
    UFS25

