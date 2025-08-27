Pacific News: Aug. 29, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975196" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On This Pacific News: In Indonesia, exercise Super Garuda Shield 25, known as the largest annual multilateral training exercise between the US Army and Indonesian National Armed Forces is kicking off across several locations in Indonesia. Admiral Samuel Paparo, the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, gives opening remarks.