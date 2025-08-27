Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: Aug. 29, 2025

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    08.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen and Sgt. Mitchell Johnson

    Media Center - Japan

    On This Pacific News: In Indonesia, exercise Super Garuda Shield 25, known as the largest annual multilateral training exercise between the US Army and Indonesian National Armed Forces is kicking off across several locations in Indonesia. Admiral Samuel Paparo, the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, gives opening remarks.

    Location: JAKARTA, ID

    Super Garuda Shield
    Super Garuda Shield; FriendsPartnersAllies; FreeAndOpenIndoPacific; JointForce
    Super Garuda Shield 25
    SGS25

