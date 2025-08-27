CW4 C.W. Mansfield, senior technical advisor for U.S. Army G6, explains his role during Yama Sakura 89. Mansfield leads network operations, specializing in switching and routing to ensure secure data transport. He highlighted the importance of bringing together multinational partners and making diverse C4 systems interoperable — a critical step in strengthening joint mission success.
#YS89 #ServiceThroughSupport #USArmyJapan
