Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CW4 C.W. Mansfield, senior technical advisor for U.S. Army G6, explains his role during Yama Sakura 89.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    U.S. Army Japan

    CW4 C.W. Mansfield, senior technical advisor for U.S. Army G6, explains his role during Yama Sakura 89. Mansfield leads network operations, specializing in switching and routing to ensure secure data transport. He highlighted the importance of bringing together multinational partners and making diverse C4 systems interoperable — a critical step in strengthening joint mission success.
    #YS89 #ServiceThroughSupport #USArmyJapan

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 23:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 975185
    VIRIN: 250827-O-SV047-5620
    Filename: DOD_111258935
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW4 C.W. Mansfield, senior technical advisor for U.S. Army G6, explains his role during Yama Sakura 89., by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    YamaSakura89
    Yama Sakura 89
    YS89
    US Army Jaoan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download