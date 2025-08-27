1000 Lanterns Festival (Emukae Sentourou)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The town of Emukae hosted their 1,000 lanterns festival, where thousands of lanterns were spread throughout the town from August 23 to August 24, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)