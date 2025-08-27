The town of Emukae hosted their 1,000 lanterns festival, where thousands of lanterns were spread throughout the town from August 23 to August 24, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 00:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975183
|VIRIN:
|250823-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111258922
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1000 Lanterns Festival (Emukae Sentourou), by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.