Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025: 1st Signal Brigade Mass Casualty Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Video by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers and emergency responders participate in a mass casualty exercise hosted by 1st Signal Brigade on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. The training event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security and stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army video by Ms. Chang, Saemi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 22:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975181
    VIRIN: 250819-O-TQ984-3667
    Filename: DOD_111258784
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025: 1st Signal Brigade Mass Casualty Exercise, by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MASCAL
    Eighth Army
    1st Signal Brigade
    UFS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download