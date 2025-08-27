U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Julia Danke-Garcia, 35th Munitions Squadron combat plans and training section chief, shares how the 35th MUNS demonstrated what they were capable of doing with limited equipment and smaller teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 19:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|975175
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-PV484-2705
|Filename:
|DOD_111258645
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MUNS bomb build and ACE training, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
