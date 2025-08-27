Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUNS bomb build and ACE training

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Julia Danke-Garcia, 35th Munitions Squadron combat plans and training section chief, shares how the 35th MUNS demonstrated what they were capable of doing with limited equipment and smaller teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 19:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    AFN Misawa
    Airmen
    Misawa Air Base
    35 MUNS

