Scott Tichy, site manager, discusses the periodic inspection at Homme Dam.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 15:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PARK RIVER, NORTH DAKOTA, US
This work, Corps of Engineers conducts periodic inspection at Homme Dam, by Melanie Peterson and Renwick Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
