    DoD CSA Alumnus Testimonial Series - Tychinna Corpening

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Miguel La Porte 

    DoD CIO

    Ms. Tychinna Corpening shares her experience participating in, and graduating from, the DoD Office of the Chief Information Officer's (DoD CIO's) premier scholarship-for-service program, the DoD Cyber Service Academy (DoD CSA).

    Cybersecurity
    DoD CIO

