Operation Sunshine social media reel

250612-N-TN365-1001 Fort George G. Meade, MD. (June 12, 2025) Social media reel about Operation Sunshine, a top-secret mission in June 1958, when the USS Nautilus, the United States’ first nuclear powered submarine became the first to cross underneath the North Pole. This video is part of a social media video series, celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, and major accomplishments in U.S. Naval history. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Nielsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 09:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|975061
|VIRIN:
|250612-N-TN365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111256701
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
