Operation Sunshine social media reel

250612-N-TN365-1001 Fort George G. Meade, MD. (June 12, 2025) Social media reel about Operation Sunshine, a top-secret mission in June 1958, when the USS Nautilus, the United States’ first nuclear powered submarine became the first to cross underneath the North Pole. This video is part of a social media video series, celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, and major accomplishments in U.S. Naval history. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Nielsen)