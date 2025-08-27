Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Sunshine social media reel

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Nielsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    250612-N-TN365-1001 Fort George G. Meade, MD. (June 12, 2025) Social media reel about Operation Sunshine, a top-secret mission in June 1958, when the USS Nautilus, the United States’ first nuclear powered submarine became the first to cross underneath the North Pole. This video is part of a social media video series, celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, and major accomplishments in U.S. Naval history. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Nielsen)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 09:18
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    This work, Operation Sunshine social media reel, by PO3 Christopher Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

