    57th RQS performs CSAR Full Mission Profile Training broll

    AVIANO, ITALY

    08.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron participate in simulated training exercise near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 6, 2025. The 57th RQS provides personnel recovery and combat search and rescue to fulfill NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 05:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975045
    VIRIN: 250806-F-LD437-1002
    Filename: DOD_111256320
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: AVIANO, IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS performs CSAR Full Mission Profile Training broll, by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PJs
    Aviano
    31st FW
    57th RQS Pararescue
    training

