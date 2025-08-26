A U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron participate in simulated training exercise near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 6, 2025. The 57th RQS provides personnel recovery and combat search and rescue to fulfill NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 05:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975045
|VIRIN:
|250806-F-LD437-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111256320
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 57th RQS performs CSAR Full Mission Profile Training broll, by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
