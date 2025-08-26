USAREUR-AF CBRN Lane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975044" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade participate in the CBRN lane of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025. Teams from across the command are competing in events that test tactical proficiency, communication, and cohesion.