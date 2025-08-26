Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 17th Ordnance Company, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and Republic of Korea Army soldiers assigned to 1st Logistic Support Brigade participate in combined ammunition supply drills during Ulchi Freedom Shield, at a Republic of Korea Army Air Station Pad in South Korea, Aug. 25, 2025.
Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard Cole)
