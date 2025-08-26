Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Richard Cole 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 17th Ordnance Company, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and Republic of Korea Army soldiers assigned to 1st Logistic Support Brigade participate in combined ammunition supply drills during Ulchi Freedom Shield, at a Republic of Korea Army Air Station Pad in South Korea, Aug. 25, 2025.

    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard Cole)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 05:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975043
    VIRIN: 250825-A-FL622-1001
    Filename: DOD_111256303
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR

