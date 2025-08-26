Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Begins Mobilization Exercise

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2025

    Video by Spc. Joseph Liggio 

    8th Army

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to C. Battery, 6-52 Air Defense Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, stage and move vehicles to start a mobilization exercise on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The training event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security and stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 02:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975028
    VIRIN: 250824-A-EL715-2001
    Filename: DOD_111256112
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Begins Mobilization Exercise, by SPC Joseph Liggio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Army
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion
    Ulchi Freedom Shield
    UFS25

