35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Begins Mobilization Exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to C. Battery, 6-52 Air Defense Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, stage and move vehicles to start a mobilization exercise on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The training event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security and stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joseph Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 02:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975028
|VIRIN:
|250824-A-EL715-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111256112
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
