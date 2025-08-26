KOROR, Palau — Lt. Col. Tarik Jones, commadner of 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment; Maj. Samuel Korom, operations officer of 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment and Capt. Cody Fitzgerald, commander of D Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade explain the purpose and importance of air defense training during exercise Tenacious Archer 25 at Koror International Airport, Palau on Aug. 17, 2025. Exercise Tenacious Archer 25 is a training event designed to build interoperability, capacity, and relationships that deter aggression and promote peace through strength. The exercise sharpens the brigade’s ability to operate across multiple domains, reinforcing U.S. Army Pacific’s commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 00:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975012
|VIRIN:
|250817-A-TR140-6901
|Filename:
|DOD_111256022
|Length:
|00:08:32
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Battalion Leadership Interviews, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.