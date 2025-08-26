Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Battalion Leadership Interviews

    KOROR, PALAU

    08.17.2025

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    KOROR, Palau — Lt. Col. Tarik Jones, commadner of 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment; Maj. Samuel Korom, operations officer of 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment and Capt. Cody Fitzgerald, commander of D Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade explain the purpose and importance of air defense training during exercise Tenacious Archer 25 at Koror International Airport, Palau on Aug. 17, 2025. Exercise Tenacious Archer 25 is a training event designed to build interoperability, capacity, and relationships that deter aggression and promote peace through strength. The exercise sharpens the brigade’s ability to operate across multiple domains, reinforcing U.S. Army Pacific’s commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 00:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975012
    VIRIN: 250817-A-TR140-6901
    Filename: DOD_111256022
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: KOROR, PW

    USARPAC
    AsiaPacific
    USArmy
    IAMD
    AirDefense
    TenaciousArcher25

