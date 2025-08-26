B-Roll: Tenacious Archer 25 Patriot Advanced Capability 2 Interceptor Missile Upload Operations

KOROR, Palau — Soldiers assigned to D Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade prepare a live Patriot Advanced Capability 2 interceptor missile to be loaded onto a MIM-104 Patriot during exercise Tenacious Archer 25 at Koror International Airport, Palau on Aug. 15, 2025. Exercise Tenacious Archer 25 is a training event designed to build interoperability, capacity, and relationships that deter aggression and promote peace through strength. The exercise sharpens the brigade’s ability to operate across multiple domains, reinforcing U.S. Army Pacific’s commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 23:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975007
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-TR140-6575
|Filename:
|DOD_111255953
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
