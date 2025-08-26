Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Baucom trains for the medical lane portion of the Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2025. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, is hosting the week-long EIB, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition for more than 600 Soldiers across the division and surrounding areas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)