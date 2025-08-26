U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Baucom trains for the medical lane portion of the Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2025. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, is hosting the week-long EIB, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition for more than 600 Soldiers across the division and surrounding areas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974980
|VIRIN:
|250822-A-GV534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111255357
|Length:
|00:08:03
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 2, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
