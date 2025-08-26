Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 2

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Baucom trains for the medical lane portion of the Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2025. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, is hosting the week-long EIB, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition for more than 600 Soldiers across the division and surrounding areas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974980
    VIRIN: 250822-A-GV534-1001
    Filename: DOD_111255357
    Length: 00:08:03
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 2, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    rock of the Marne
    Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB)
    E3B 2025

