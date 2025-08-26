Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Infantry Badge Training Day 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Colton Blackston, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains in preparation for earning his Expert Infantryman Badge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2025. The badge represents the highest standard of proficiency for infantry Soldiers, validating their ability to perform essential combat skills under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974977
    VIRIN: 250826-A-VM913-1972
    Filename: DOD_111255263
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Infantry Badge Training Day 2, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    E3B
    Expert Infantry Badge (EIB)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download