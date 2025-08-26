Spc. Colton Blackston, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains in preparation for earning his Expert Infantryman Badge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2025. The badge represents the highest standard of proficiency for infantry Soldiers, validating their ability to perform essential combat skills under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974977
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-VM913-1972
|Filename:
|DOD_111255263
|Length:
|00:06:47
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Expert Infantry Badge Training Day 2, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.