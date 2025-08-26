INSURV Aboard USS George H.W. Bush

250731-N-LA645-1001 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 31, 2025) An informational video about INSURV aboard the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Guillory)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 15:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974975
|VIRIN:
|250731-N-LA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111255001
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
