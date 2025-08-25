250826-N-MH015-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (AUG. 26, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss Adm. Caudle assuming the duties as the 34th Chief of Naval Operations August 25th and Maj. Gen. David Bligh swearing in as the next Judge Advocate General of the Navy August 25th. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese).
This work, AH: Morning Quarters: August 26th, by PO2 Joseph Calabrese and PO2 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
