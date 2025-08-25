Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPRG Commander Highlights P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton Capabilities

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Rear Adm. Craig T. Mattingly, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG), discusses the mission and capabilities of CPRG’s P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton aircraft. CPRG provides manned and unmanned maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces to support fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

