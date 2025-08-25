Rear Adm. Craig T. Mattingly, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG), discusses the mission and capabilities of CPRG’s P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton aircraft. CPRG provides manned and unmanned maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces to support fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 14:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974966
|VIRIN:
|250826-N-NG136-8791
|Filename:
|DOD_111254836
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, CPRG Commander Highlights P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton Capabilities, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.