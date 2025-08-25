From Base to Base a PCS Survival Guide Part 3

"Base-to-Base PCS Survival Guide: Part three", released by the Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 9, 2025, continues the step-by-step breakdown of the PCS process. This installment focuses on the move process, preparing household goods for pickup, and delivery. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)
|08.26.2025
|08.26.2025 14:17
|Series
|974964
|250826-F-JO760-7020
|DOD_111254793
|00:01:56
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|2
|2
