157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts Upcoming 2025 Pershing Cup Competition

CAMP ATTERBURY, IN. - Sgt. 1st Class Leonardo Colon Pintor and Capt. Michael Kuder, Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) with the 157th Infantry Brigade, prepare for the upcoming 2025 Pershing Cup at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 23-25. The Pershing Cup brings together top OC/Ts from across the Army to test their knowledge, skills, and ability to train Soldiers.