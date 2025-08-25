CAMP ATTERBURY, IN. - Sgt. 1st Class Leonardo Colon Pintor and Capt. Michael Kuder, Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) with the 157th Infantry Brigade, prepare for the upcoming 2025 Pershing Cup at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 23-25. The Pershing Cup brings together top OC/Ts from across the Army to test their knowledge, skills, and ability to train Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 13:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974959
|VIRIN:
|250814-A-FB640-2991
|Filename:
|DOD_111254694
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts Upcoming 2025 Pershing Cup Competition, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS
