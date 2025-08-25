Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts Upcoming 2025 Pershing Cup Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN. - Sgt. 1st Class Leonardo Colon Pintor and Capt. Michael Kuder, Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) with the 157th Infantry Brigade, prepare for the upcoming 2025 Pershing Cup at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 23-25. The Pershing Cup brings together top OC/Ts from across the Army to test their knowledge, skills, and ability to train Soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 13:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974959
    VIRIN: 250814-A-FB640-2991
    Filename: DOD_111254694
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts Upcoming 2025 Pershing Cup Competition, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Observer Controller Trainer
    157th Infantry Brigade
    OC/T First Army
    Best OC/T 2025
    Pershing Cup 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download