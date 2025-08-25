250816-N-HS821-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) fire the MK38 machine gun. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 12:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974948
|VIRIN:
|250816-N-HS821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111254642
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MK38 testing aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by PO3 Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
