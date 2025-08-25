Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MK38 testing aboard USS George H.W. Bush

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jayden Brown 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250816-N-HS821-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) fire the MK38 machine gun. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 12:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974948
    VIRIN: 250816-N-HS821-1001
    Filename: DOD_111254642
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US

    USS George H.W. Bush

