IWO ARG LCAC Operations at Naval Station Norfolk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974920" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NORFOLK (Aug. 22, 2025) Landing craft air cushions, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, depart from and return to the well decks of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG) is in port at Naval Station Norfolk. The IWO ARG and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit-Special Operations Capable (MEU (SOC)) is underway in the Atlantic Ocean during a regularly scheduled deployment. The IWO ARG – 22nd MEU (SOC) is America’s 9-1-1 force—lethal, capable, and adaptable—ready to respond to contingency missions around the globe. This force operates 24/7, reassuring our Allies and partners; deterring our adversaries; keeping the world’s oceans free and open in accordance with international standards; and projecting power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)