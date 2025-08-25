Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWO ARG LCAC Operations at Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Miller 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    NORFOLK (Aug. 22, 2025) Landing craft air cushions, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, depart from and return to the well decks of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG) is in port at Naval Station Norfolk. The IWO ARG and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit-Special Operations Capable (MEU (SOC)) is underway in the Atlantic Ocean during a regularly scheduled deployment. The IWO ARG – 22nd MEU (SOC) is America’s 9-1-1 force—lethal, capable, and adaptable—ready to respond to contingency missions around the globe. This force operates 24/7, reassuring our Allies and partners; deterring our adversaries; keeping the world’s oceans free and open in accordance with international standards; and projecting power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974920
    VIRIN: 250822-N-MY760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111254282
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: NORFOLK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWO ARG LCAC Operations at Naval Station Norfolk, by SA Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    ACU4
    LPD17
    LHD7
    22MEU(SOC)

