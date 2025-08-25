NORFOLK (Aug. 22, 2025) Landing craft air cushions, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, depart from and return to the well decks of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG) is in port at Naval Station Norfolk. The IWO ARG and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit-Special Operations Capable (MEU (SOC)) is underway in the Atlantic Ocean during a regularly scheduled deployment. The IWO ARG – 22nd MEU (SOC) is America’s 9-1-1 force—lethal, capable, and adaptable—ready to respond to contingency missions around the globe. This force operates 24/7, reassuring our Allies and partners; deterring our adversaries; keeping the world’s oceans free and open in accordance with international standards; and projecting power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 11:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974920
|VIRIN:
|250822-N-MY760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111254282
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, IWO ARG LCAC Operations at Naval Station Norfolk, by SA Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.