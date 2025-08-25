Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JIATF-South - A Personal Mission

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Jamie Chapman, Airman 1st Class Jamie Echols and Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    For Commander Michael Wolfe nothing has been more important than the mission he now conducts at the Joint Interagency Task Force - South. A mission to stop the flow of deadly drugs into our communities and protect American families from the devastating consequences of transnational criminal organizations. For Commander Wolfe this isn't just a job it's a personal mission.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 10:12
    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    JIATF-S
    US Navy

