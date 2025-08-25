Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSG Addu - Eagles Shout-out

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Soldiers from the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard, provide shout-outs for their favorite NFL team at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 09:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 974902
    VIRIN: 250825-A-HN930-6126
    Filename: DOD_111254086
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSG Addu - Eagles Shout-out, by SFC Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

