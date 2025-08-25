MSG Addu - Eagles Shout-out

Soldiers from the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard, provide shout-outs for their favorite NFL team at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 09:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|974902
|VIRIN:
|250825-A-HN930-6126
|Filename:
|DOD_111254086
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
