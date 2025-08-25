Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Deck Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christina Lewis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250812-N-UJ313-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2025) Pilots assigned to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 conduct F/A-18E Super Hornet carrier qualifications aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Lewis)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974894
    VIRIN: 250812-N-UJ313-1001
    Filename: DOD_111253934
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US

    USS George H.W. Bush

