Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Marksmanship Advisory Council B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Airman and Soldiers from the Air and Army National Guard compete during the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region One Competition Aug. 14-17, 2025 at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. The joint regional teams from across New England competed head-to-head in both combat rifle and pistol matches. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974887
    VIRIN: 250814-Z-TW741-3001
    Filename: DOD_111253693
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 20
    High-Res. Downloads: 20

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Marksmanship Advisory Council B-Roll, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAC 1
    New England
    marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download