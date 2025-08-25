Airman and Soldiers from the Air and Army National Guard compete during the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region One Competition Aug. 14-17, 2025 at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. The joint regional teams from across New England competed head-to-head in both combat rifle and pistol matches. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 10:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974887
|VIRIN:
|250814-Z-TW741-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111253693
|Length:
|00:08:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|20
|High-Res. Downloads:
|20
This work, 2025 Marksmanship Advisory Council B-Roll, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.