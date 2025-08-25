1970th Quartermaster Company purifies water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1970th Quartermaster Company, Illinois Army National Guard, purify water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Seu Chan)