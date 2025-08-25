U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1970th Quartermaster Company, Illinois Army National Guard, purify water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Seu Chan)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 08:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974886
|VIRIN:
|250824-A-KI373-9413
|Filename:
|DOD_111253677
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1970th Quartermaster Company purifies water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25, by PFC Seu Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1970th Quartermaster Co. treats water to support SGS 25
