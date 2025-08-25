Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1970th Quartermaster Company purifies water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25

    INDONESIA

    08.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Seu Chan 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1970th Quartermaster Company, Illinois Army National Guard, purify water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Seu Chan)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974886
    VIRIN: 250824-A-KI373-9413
    Filename: DOD_111253677
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ID

    SuperGarudaShield25

