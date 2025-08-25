Defending the Asia-Pacific: 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Conducts Patriot Live Fire Exercise During Tenacious Archer

KOROR, Palau -- Soldiers from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade participated in a live fire exercise during Tenacious Archer 25 in Koror, Palau, from Aug. 19-21, 2025, a vital U.S. Army Pacific-led exercise focused on integrated air and missile defense. This live-fire exercise strengthens our ability to work alongside allies and partners, enhancing interoperability and demonstrating our commitment to a free and open Asia-Pacific region. Exercise Tenacious Archer 25 is a training event designed to strengthen readiness, enhance interoperability with allies and partners and support a free and open Indo‑Pacific. The exercise sharpens the brigade’s ability to operate across multiple domains, reinforcing U.S. Army Pacific’s commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
