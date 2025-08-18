MARFORPAC Force Chaplain Retirement Ceremony

Service members with the Force Chaplain’s Office, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, conduct a retirement ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Ford Island, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2025. U.S. Navy Capt. Lee Axtell retired during the ceremony as the Force Chaplain of MARFORPAC. The office supports the commander’s intent for religious ministry across the command by fostering connections among religious leaders, engaging with partners and allies, and promoting spiritual resilience for U.S. and allied service members in the Indo-Pacific region. Axtell, a California native, served as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy for 38 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)
