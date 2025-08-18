Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC Force Chaplain Retirement Ceremony

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Service members with the Force Chaplain’s Office, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, conduct a retirement ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Ford Island, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2025. U.S. Navy Capt. Lee Axtell retired during the ceremony as the Force Chaplain of MARFORPAC. The office supports the commander’s intent for religious ministry across the command by fostering connections among religious leaders, engaging with partners and allies, and promoting spiritual resilience for U.S. and allied service members in the Indo-Pacific region. Axtell, a California native, served as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy for 38 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 03:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974861
    VIRIN: 250825-M-JK065-1001
    Filename: DOD_111253380
    Length: 01:32:26
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    MARFORPAC, Force Chaplain’s Office, Retirement Ceremony, USS Missouri, Ford Island, INDOPACOM

