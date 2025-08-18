MARFORPAC Force Chaplain Retirement Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Service members with the Force Chaplain’s Office, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, conduct a retirement ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Ford Island, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2025. U.S. Navy Capt. Lee Axtell retired during the ceremony as the Force Chaplain of MARFORPAC. The office supports the commander’s intent for religious ministry across the command by fostering connections among religious leaders, engaging with partners and allies, and promoting spiritual resilience for U.S. and allied service members in the Indo-Pacific region. Axtell, a California native, served as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy for 38 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)