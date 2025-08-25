Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talking Ship: Episode Two

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, the team talks ship about the new form developed for employees to share their ideas, concerns and feedback to help improve safety, tools, and teamwork here at America's Shipyard. QR codes are being shared across the installation - just remember that no scanning is permitted within the CIA and at the CIA fence line.

    Share your ideas for what you think we should showcase next at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAAR5SKq5URDdEWTkxOUg1OFYyNVZGMVo5QkVGN01PQi4u&origin=QRCode.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 18:35
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Talking Ship

