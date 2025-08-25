Talking Ship: Episode Two

It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, the team talks ship about the new form developed for employees to share their ideas, concerns and feedback to help improve safety, tools, and teamwork here at America's Shipyard. QR codes are being shared across the installation - just remember that no scanning is permitted within the CIA and at the CIA fence line.
Share your ideas for what you think we should showcase next at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAAR5SKq5URDdEWTkxOUg1OFYyNVZGMVo5QkVGN01PQi4u&origin=QRCode.
