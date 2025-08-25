Talking Ship: Episode Two

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, the team talks ship about the new form developed for employees to share their ideas, concerns and feedback to help improve safety, tools, and teamwork here at America's Shipyard. QR codes are being shared across the installation - just remember that no scanning is permitted within the CIA and at the CIA fence line.



Share your ideas for what you think we should showcase next at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAAR5SKq5URDdEWTkxOUg1OFYyNVZGMVo5QkVGN01PQi4u&origin=QRCode.