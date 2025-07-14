Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    513ACG_2025-07-14_BROLL_RedFlagAlaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Carter Denton 

    513th Air Control Group

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Airmen assigned to the 513th Air Control Group take part in Red Flag Alaska 25-3, a two-week joint force training exercise that took place within the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the largest combat training range in the world. B-roll footage of the 513th ACG’s involvement was captured for the purpose of use in the 10th Air Force mission video. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Carter Denton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974783
    VIRIN: 250714-F-EX228-1001
    Filename: DOD_111252455
    Length: 00:17:29
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 513ACG_2025-07-14_BROLL_RedFlagAlaska, by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sentry
    E-3
    AWACS launch
    AWACS maintenance
    10th air force
    Red Flag Alaska 25-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download