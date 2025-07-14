513ACG_2025-07-14_BROLL_RedFlagAlaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Airmen assigned to the 513th Air Control Group take part in Red Flag Alaska 25-3, a two-week joint force training exercise that took place within the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the largest combat training range in the world. B-roll footage of the 513th ACG’s involvement was captured for the purpose of use in the 10th Air Force mission video. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Carter Denton)