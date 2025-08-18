Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln hosts Vice Chairman to the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Commander, U.S. Alaskan Command and U.S. Senators

    GULF OF ALASKA

    08.19.2025

    Video by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250819-N-NH911-1003 GULF OF ALASKA (Aug. 19, 2025) Distinguished visitors observe flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge 2025 (NE25). This visit focuses on highlighting the capacity and capability of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) and the ABECSG’s participation in exercise NE25. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974781
    VIRIN: 250819-N-NH911-1003
    Filename: DOD_111252429
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: GULF OF ALASKA

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts Vice Chairman to the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Commander, U.S. Alaskan Command and U.S. Senators, by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AlliesandPartners
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    NorthernEdge
    PACAF
    NorthernEdge25
    NE25

