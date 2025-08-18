Abraham Lincoln hosts Vice Chairman to the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Commander, U.S. Alaskan Command and U.S. Senators

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250819-N-NH911-1002 GULF OF ALASKA (Aug. 19, 2025) Distinguished visitors transit the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge 2025 (NE25). This visit focuses on highlighting the capacity and capability of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) and the ABECSG’s participation in exercise NE25. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)