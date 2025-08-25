"Artillery is the King of battle"
Capt. Tristian Roberts with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, discusses their live fire team building exercises during Annual Training at Fort Chaffee Arkansas June 17, 2025.
|06.17.2025
|08.25.2025 14:40
|Package
|974760
|040101-Z-PG977-1009
|DOD_111252063
|00:00:38
|ARKANSAS, US
|0
|0
