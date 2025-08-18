Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard National Capital Region Air Defense Facility

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard East District   

    U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to the National Capital Region Air Defense Facility discuss their mission to protect the restricted airspace over Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. Aircrews at NCRADF stand alert around the clock in MH-65 Dolphin helicopters to intercept unauthorized low-and-slow aircraft that enter the National Capital Region, operating under the tactical control of the North American Aerospace Defense Command. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 14:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    uscg, mh-65 dolphin helicopter, coast guard, air defense

