U.S. Coast Guard National Capital Region Air Defense Facility

U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to the National Capital Region Air Defense Facility discuss their mission to protect the restricted airspace over Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. Aircrews at NCRADF stand alert around the clock in MH-65 Dolphin helicopters to intercept unauthorized low-and-slow aircraft that enter the National Capital Region, operating under the tactical control of the North American Aerospace Defense Command. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)