250825-N-MH015-7120 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (AUG. 22, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel holding the opening ceremony for exercise Pacific Vanguard 2025, August 25th, Commander, Navy Installations Command Executive Director Timothy Bridges visiting U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, August 19th, and Combined Maritime Forces resuming activities across the middle east, August 18th. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Brown).
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 15:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|974757
|VIRIN:
|250825-N-KE573-7120
|Filename:
|DOD_111252026
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AH: Morning Quarters: August 25th, by PO2 Jacob Brown and PO2 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
