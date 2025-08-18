Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AH: Morning Quarters: August 25th

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Brown and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi

    All Hands Magazine

    250825-N-MH015-7120 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (AUG. 22, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel holding the opening ceremony for exercise Pacific Vanguard 2025, August 25th, Commander, Navy Installations Command Executive Director Timothy Bridges visiting U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, August 19th, and Combined Maritime Forces resuming activities across the middle east, August 18th. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Brown).

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 15:01
    Location: US

    Combined Maritime Forces
    All Hands Magazine
    CNIC
    Pacific Vanguard 25

