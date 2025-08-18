AH: Morning Quarters: August 25th

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974757" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

250825-N-MH015-7120 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (AUG. 22, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel holding the opening ceremony for exercise Pacific Vanguard 2025, August 25th, Commander, Navy Installations Command Executive Director Timothy Bridges visiting U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, August 19th, and Combined Maritime Forces resuming activities across the middle east, August 18th. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Brown).